Douglas J. Treff Acquires 2,114 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.80. 1,806,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.15. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

