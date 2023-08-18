DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.60

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.60 and traded as low as $14.38. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 57,200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBL. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 316,482 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,623,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,201,000 after buying an additional 107,699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,544 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

