DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.60

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.60 and traded as low as $14.38. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 57,200 shares trading hands.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.