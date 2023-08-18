Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Dorel Industries from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Shares of DII.B stock opened at C$5.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.88. Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$3.20 and a one year high of C$7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.58.

(Get Free Report)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.