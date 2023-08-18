Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Dorel Industries from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.
Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.
