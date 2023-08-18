Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $389.17 Average PT from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $392.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $382.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.71. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $417.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.