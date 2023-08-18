Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $57.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,582. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $332,276,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,757,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

