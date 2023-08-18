Dohj LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Dohj LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Dohj LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

BATS:XJH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.87. 11,863 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $104.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

