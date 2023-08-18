Dohj LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,631. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $102.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.