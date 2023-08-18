Dohj LLC Purchases 37 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dohj LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $328.03. 1,980,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,611. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market cap of $329.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

