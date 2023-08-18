Dohj LLC Has $250,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dohj LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,182 shares of company stock worth $21,721,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

ORLY stock traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $939.10. 172,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $939.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $894.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.