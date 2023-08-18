Dohj LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dohj LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,116 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.2% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.