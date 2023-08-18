Dohj LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dohj LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,807,000 after acquiring an additional 278,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. 1,177,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.