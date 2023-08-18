Dohj LLC Buys 809 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.36. 112,986,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,408,953. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

