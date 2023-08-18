Dohj LLC Acquires Shares of 17,486 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dohj LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. 1,583,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,240. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.