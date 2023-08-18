DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Raised to $23.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $16.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLO. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. 827,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,672. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. DLocal has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.36 million. DLocal had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DLocal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at $37,897,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

