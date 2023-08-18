DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.36 million. DLocal had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

DLocal Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of DLO stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. DLocal has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLO. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DLocal during the first quarter valued at $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Stories

