DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered DLH from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

DLH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $148.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.37. DLH has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DLH by 9.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 63.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 36.0% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 701,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 185,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 10.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DLH by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

