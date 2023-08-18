Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Given New C$3.20 Price Target at CIBC

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$3.30 to C$3.20 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.30 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

DIV opened at C$2.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.68, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

