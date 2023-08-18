Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Given New C$3.20 Price Target at CIBC

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$3.30 to C$3.20 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.30 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIV
Diversified Royalty Trading Up 0.4 %
Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.
About Diversified Royalty
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Royalty
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Zillow And The 30% Opportunity That’s Opening Up
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.