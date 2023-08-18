DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price Down 4.9%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.19. 2,610,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 9,902,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DISH. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

DISH Network Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Defranco bought 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $320,135. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

