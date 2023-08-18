Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 167 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,176,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

