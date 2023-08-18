Disciplined Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after buying an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after purchasing an additional 158,670 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 470,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $153.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.68. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $162.29.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

