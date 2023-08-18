Disciplined Investments LLC Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $495.28 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.93.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.