Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 870 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 137.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.20 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

