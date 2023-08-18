DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as low as C$0.45. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 48,253 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.26.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

