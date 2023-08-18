Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $11.38

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $11.76. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 11,093,228 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.