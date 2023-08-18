Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Lessened by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS opened at $54.22 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

