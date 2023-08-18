Dignity Gold Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00007655 BTC on exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $2.67 billion and $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.24084103 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars.

