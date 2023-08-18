Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Digi International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digi International

Digi International Trading Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. Digi International has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $212,713.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 10,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $352,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,533.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $212,713.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Digi International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 391,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Digi International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Digi International by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.