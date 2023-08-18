Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Down 6.6%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. 1,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 69,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBD. Wedbush upped their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $1.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

