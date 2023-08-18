Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.35% from the company’s current price.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.74.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

FANG stock opened at $147.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.02. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.