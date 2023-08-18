Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $163.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.02. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

