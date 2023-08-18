dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $32.18 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003813 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $32.18 million and approximately $5,342.67 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00247903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018821 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000073 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,248,053 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

