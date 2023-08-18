Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,928 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,985 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 812,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

