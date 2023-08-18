Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $83,123.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 970,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,196,980.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 11.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 100.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 16.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.76 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

