Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

