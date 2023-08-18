Delaney Dennis R Buys 845 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Delaney Dennis R increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,025 shares of company stock worth $13,629,195. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,467. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.