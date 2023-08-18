DEI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $107.67 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

