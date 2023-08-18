Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,330.56

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2023

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPHGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,330.56 ($42.25) and traded as high as GBX 3,802 ($48.23). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 3,798 ($48.18), with a volume of 703,754 shares.

DPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,070 ($51.63) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.74) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,672 ($46.58).

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,698.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,333.84. The company has a market cap of £4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,554.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

