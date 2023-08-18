David Kennon Inc Purchases Shares of 576 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

David Kennon Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.1% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $438.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,117. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $446.69 and a 200-day moving average of $422.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

