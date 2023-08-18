David Kennon Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

David Kennon Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,582. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

