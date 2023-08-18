CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59. CVS Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$8.70 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.82.

CVS opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 433.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 94,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 76,530 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,210,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,007,000 after acquiring an additional 173,561 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

