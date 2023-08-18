CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.56.

CVS stock traded down $5.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.80. 44,453,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,203,038. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 433.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 94,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 76,530 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,210,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,007,000 after buying an additional 173,561 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

