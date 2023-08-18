CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CVS Health by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $67.19. 4,981,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.