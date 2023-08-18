Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.71

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.71 and traded as high as C$25.50. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$25.50, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

Currency Exchange International Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28.

Get Currency Exchange International alerts:

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.88 million for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 3.0339806 EPS for the current year.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Currency Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currency Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.