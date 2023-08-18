Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $232.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.33. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

