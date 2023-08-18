Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Crocs worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Crocs by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,824,000 after buying an additional 309,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crocs by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,684,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,399,000 after buying an additional 838,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,354 shares of company stock worth $448,313 and sold 24,059 shares worth $2,574,825. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $92.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,747. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

