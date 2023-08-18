Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $376.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.55. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.98 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 29.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

