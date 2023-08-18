Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.16

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $40.86 million and $15.94 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003804 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 251,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.