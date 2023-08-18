Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,653,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 568,623 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $153,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28,278.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,577,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after buying an additional 5,466,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,495,000 after buying an additional 4,318,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $91.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

