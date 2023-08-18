Credit Suisse AG Has $169.10 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Progressive worth $169,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $18,597,800,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $135.21 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

