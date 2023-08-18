Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.

BASE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $311,015.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,882,798.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $311,015.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,882,798.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,887.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,568 shares of company stock valued at $766,722. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,508,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 339,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,278,000 after acquiring an additional 333,433 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,372,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 252,155 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 467,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

